INTERESTING! This is what will happen to Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after her tragic accident while saving Ram

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a huge drama in the upcoming episodes.

A lot of twists and turns in the story are being planned by the makers in the upcoming track.

The promo of Priya meeting with a tragic accident while saving Ram had left the viewers heartbroken.

Ram was shattered seeing Priya like this and also confessed that he loves her.

Meanwhile, before all that, Lohri celebrations are set to take place.

While the viewers wait to see how things unfold, one of the actresses of the show Aanchal Khurana has given a sneak peek of the upcoming track.

ALSO READ:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: MAJOR TWIST!!! Ram’s past mystery to be resolved by Priya

Aanchal has shared a fun selfie where we can also see Ajay Nagrath and Disha Parmar showing off their goofy side.

Disha is seen with bandages on her head and hand but she seems fine.

Take a look:

While the accident was tragic but Priya managed to survive which calls for a big relief for Ram as well as the Sood family.

But before the makers show the further story, the viewers are going to enjoy a lot of drama in the current episodes.

How excited are you for the upcoming track of BAde Achhe Lagte Hai 2? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: UPCOMING TWIST!!! Priya to reveal about Ram’s father’s accident