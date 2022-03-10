INTERESTING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karishma Sawant did THIS before becoming an actor

MUMBAI: Karishma Sawant is presently portraying the role of Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress has become a household name for her character in this long-running show.

The viewers are in love with Karishma's stellar performance.

Also, her on-screen camaraderie with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is well-appreciated by the fans.

Rajan Shahi has given big breaks to several new actors through his shows, Karishma being one of them.

Karishma's fan following is rapidly increasing, thanks to her amazing screen presence.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara finds the divorce papers; confronts Abhimanyu

Well, we have come across an interesting fact about Karishma that not many are aware of.

The actress was in a completely different profession before she stepped into acting.

Karishma worked as a stewardess for a popular flight brand Spice Jet. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress was into this profession before she stepped into the showbiz world.

Well, Karishma got lucky enough to get such a big break in Rajan Shahi's show.

We bet no one was aware of Karishma's this unknown fact.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – OMG! Abhimanyu Gives Kunal A Tight Punch