Interesting! Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ‘AbhiRa’ became popular, Harshad Chopda’s pairing was loved with These actress, check out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens.

Harshad Chopda’s pairing with Pranali Rathod is adored by the viewers and they denote them with the ship name of ‘AbhiRa’, an amalgamation of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The masses feel that the on-screen couple has steaming chemistry and love their nok-jhok.

While the couple is divorced, their fans still want their AbhiRa to get back together and rumours often go around that the two are dating but they are firm on being friends.

This is not the first time that Harshad’s pairing is being loved by the audience. Harshad’s chemistry with many of previous female co-stars was loved as well. Harshad is a natural and when he is on-screen, he makes acting seem effortless. Hence, his bonding with co-actors often seems organic.

These are the two actresses who were most loved with Harshad as an on-screen jodi. Check out:

1. Anupriya Kapoor and Harshad Chopda in Tere Liye as Taani and Anurag. They made their place into million hearts after their show in 2011.

2. Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in Bepanaah; their chemistry was always on-point and they had a wonderful friendship off-screen as well.

Currently, Harshad and Pranali’s chemistry is being adored by fans and they want to see them together.

