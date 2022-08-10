On International Dance Day, Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Richa Rathore talks about her love for Dance

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:19
Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Richa Rathore

MUMBAI: International Dance Day is celebrated every year on the 29th of April, which is the birth anniversary of the creator of the modern ballet dance form- Georges Noverre. Dance is an art form to express emotions, and narrate stories through some dance forms. Moreover, dance is a type of therapy in which you set yourself free. There is no right or wrong when it comes to dance, you can enjoy it by just grooving to some beats. 

On the occasion of International Dance Day, Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Richa Rathore expressed her love for dancing. She shared her experience of the art form and elaborated on how dance plays an essential role in her life.  

Richa Rathore who essays the role of Ghazal in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua mentioned, “I absolutely love dancing, it’s a stress buster for me. I learned classical dance when I was young and also participated in many dance competitions at the state level. I still remember we had options to choose our hobby classes in school and I took up a dance class. I feel dancing is a way of expressing your feelings, and a process to relax. Along with the classical dance form, I am also looking forward to learning the contemporary dance style. Even during my college days, I loved participating in musical plays and it used to be so much fun.”

International Dance Day rabb se hai dua Richa Rathore Dance Georges Noverre Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Social media influencer Hardik Sharma to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Enlightenment! Atharva and friends talk about air pollution
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: High Drama! Tarun misleads Tara, Dhruv collects medical supplies
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta confirms being offered the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and reveals which reality show she would love to do
MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is a well known actress  in the television industry and today she has a massive fan following.The...
Faltu: Major Upcoming Drama! Faltu confronts Tanisha for her action
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj to reunite with Anupama, calls Vanraj to let him know about the same
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan to be back in the 3rd installment of Singham?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ulka Gupta
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta confirms being offered the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and reveals which reality show she would love to do
Arti Singh
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh gets injured, gets six stitches on her hand
Vrihi Kodvara
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Vrihi Kodvara to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2 as Atharva and Imlie's daughter
Pathan
HILARIOUS! Pathan fever on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is making the star cast do THIS
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Maya shocked over Anuj’s outburst, claims he can’t live without his Anupama
Mansi Sharma
Good News! Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma pregnant with baby No.2