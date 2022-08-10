On International Dance Day, Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Richa Rathore talks about her love for Dance

MUMBAI: International Dance Day is celebrated every year on the 29th of April, which is the birth anniversary of the creator of the modern ballet dance form- Georges Noverre. Dance is an art form to express emotions, and narrate stories through some dance forms. Moreover, dance is a type of therapy in which you set yourself free. There is no right or wrong when it comes to dance, you can enjoy it by just grooving to some beats.

On the occasion of International Dance Day, Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Richa Rathore expressed her love for dancing. She shared her experience of the art form and elaborated on how dance plays an essential role in her life.

Richa Rathore who essays the role of Ghazal in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua mentioned, “I absolutely love dancing, it’s a stress buster for me. I learned classical dance when I was young and also participated in many dance competitions at the state level. I still remember we had options to choose our hobby classes in school and I took up a dance class. I feel dancing is a way of expressing your feelings, and a process to relax. Along with the classical dance form, I am also looking forward to learning the contemporary dance style. Even during my college days, I loved participating in musical plays and it used to be so much fun.”