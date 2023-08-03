This International Women’s Day, Kundali Bhagya’s actor Manit Joura talked about the importance of women in his life

Manit

MUMBAI : On March 8, people commemorate International Women's Day. It observes cultural, political and socioeconomic women-made achievements in various fields. Women's Day also marks a call for a gender-equal world that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination and is diverse, equitable, and inclusive while differences are valued and celebrated. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Zee TV actor Manit Joura talks about the importance of women in his life.

Manit Joura, who essays the role of Rishab in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya mentioned, “I believe in the thought that the significance and value of women cannot be just limited to one day of the year. Women are the backbone of society, without them, none of us would have existed.  Women have proven themselves time and again to be the toughest warriors, but as a society, we need to learn to always empower them.  I think a world without women would be a world with no meaning. I personally think we are nobody to empower women. They are already much stronger than men in every aspect of life. I feel it is just we all need to respect them. We need to set them free and believe in them. This International Women's Day here's to every woman, I would like to thank my mother and sister who are the pillars of my life and who I dearly respect and look up to. Happy International Women’s Day."

