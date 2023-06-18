#InternationalYogaDay: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra shares how Yoga is a great virtue!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 10:00
Mohit

MUMBAI:  Every year the International Day of Yoga is held on 21st June, with an aim to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. And apart from wowing audiences with their acting prowess, actors also give fans fitness goals by choosing and promoting a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Zee TV actor Mohit Malhotra a.k.a. Vikrant from Bhagya Lakshmi shared his favourite yoga poses and benefits he have witnessed through Yoga with an intention to inspire his followers to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Mohit Malhotra who essays the role of Vikrant in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, “Yoga is one of the most basic forms of exercise and I have been practicing it for quite a few years now. I always wanted to be fit and have a toned body, so I have been working towards it. Yoga has also helped me maintain my flexibility and core strength. Not only that, but I also gained a lot more energy while practicing different types of yoga asanas. Yoga has the ability to make you strong, physically as well as mentally, boosts your immunity and heals your body. It helps me calm my mind, it’s also a way of medication for me. I feel everyone should try yoga at least once in their life, I am sure it will change your life in a unique way.”

Mohit Malhotra Vikrant Bhagya Lakshmi International Yoga Day Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj decides to bring Kavya home, Dimpy objects
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: HighDrama ! Virat happily hugs Vinu, the latter informs about Savi, Ashwini and Ninad
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Dilemma! Sai fails to choose between Vinu and Savi, the latter shows her bravery
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii fame Shakti Singh bags Colors show Suhaagan
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We are constantly...
Katha Ankahee: Finally! Katha realises her love for Viaan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Shweta Dhobal roped in for Colors' show Suhagan by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that the year...
Recent Stories
Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Whoa! Meet Devdatta Nage, actor who played the controversial version of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Latest Video
Related Stories
Zindagi Kay famed Cezanne Khan breaks silence on Aisha Pirani
Must Read! Kasautii Zindagi Kay famed Cezanne Khan breaks silence on Aisha Pirani’s Domestic Violence and extortion allegations, says “She is obsessed”
KKK
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the launch date of the new season
Exclusive! Colors' serial 'Saavi Ki Savaari' to get a new time slot
Exclusive! Colors' serial 'Saavi Ki Savaari' to get a new time slot
Exclusive! Splitsvilla 11 fame Anshula Dhawan roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Exclusive! Splitsvilla 11 fame Anshula Dhawan roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Exclusive! Raghav Thakur roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Exclusive! Raghav Thakur roped in for Colors' show Suhagan
Dilpreet
Dilpreet gets a heart-attack in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan