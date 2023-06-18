InternationalYogaDay: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra shares how Yoga is a great virtue!

MUMBAI: Every year the International Day of Yoga is held on 21st June, with an aim to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. And apart from wowing audiences with their acting prowess, actors also give fans fitness goals by choosing and promoting a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Zee TV actor Mohit Malhotra a.k.a. Vikrant from Bhagya Lakshmi shared his favourite yoga poses and benefits he have witnessed through Yoga with an intention to inspire his followers to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Mohit Malhotra who essays the role of Vikrant in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, “Yoga is one of the most basic forms of exercise and I have been practicing it for quite a few years now. I always wanted to be fit and have a toned body, so I have been working towards it. Yoga has also helped me maintain my flexibility and core strength. Not only that, but I also gained a lot more energy while practicing different types of yoga asanas. Yoga has the ability to make you strong, physically as well as mentally, boosts your immunity and heals your body. It helps me calm my mind, it’s also a way of medication for me. I feel everyone should try yoga at least once in their life, I am sure it will change your life in a unique way.”