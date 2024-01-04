Internet has given a platform to poets who never got a chance to showcase their talent, says Aniruddh Dave

MUMBAI: Actor Aniruddh Dave says that the internet has helped give a great platform for budding poets to share their works with the world. He adds that he has always been very fond of poetry and literature.

“I think people who love literature and have learned literature, express themselves in words. I believe anyone who writes down their thoughts and emotions that if connects you then there is no bigger driving force. I love to read books and poems and I have been a fan of many poets and writers. Today, the internet has given a platform to so many poets who never got a chance to showcase their talent,” he says.

In fact, he too, has been writing poetry online. “There is a hashtag #Jeevani Jeev as in life, and ani means Anirudh. I have written so many one-liners and thoughts on it. I share those, and also keep some in my diary. The thoughts that I cannot share with the world, I keep writing in my diary,” he says.

Talking about his favourite poets, he says, “I love the work of Mahadevi Verma, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Beniji, Saurabh Verma, who writes on Instagram.”