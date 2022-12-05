INTRIGUING! From Anupamaa's Samar to BALH2's Kunal meet the Popatlals of Indian Television shows who aren't lucky in love tracks

MUMBAI : Popatlal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been an epitome of Singlehood in Indian Television. It has been a decade since the actor has been single in the show and still searching for a suitable bride for him.

We listed down actors from these current shows on television that resemble the narrative of Popatlal when it comes to having a love track in the show. Check out the list:

Samar Shah: Samar has been unlucky as his perfect love story ended too soon due to Nandini leaving him.

Malvika Kapadia: Mukku has had a series of toxic relationships and now we don't know if we shall see her happy in love soon.

Ayushman Kapoor: We think there must a love interest for this dapper in Bhagyalakshmi what say?

Chhavi Kulshrestha: Although, Chhavi is young but we know Kulshresthas must have begun searching for a groom for him.

Vikram Bedi: Well, we don't gaurantee who would woo Vikram's heart in the show yet.

Yug Bedi: The bubbly boy deserves a matured girl, who do you think shall get paired with him?

Kunal Baweja: After Ram, he is the only bachelor left with good looks and no girl, makers get him a lover please.

Tell us who is your favourite and who deserves to get a lover soon?

