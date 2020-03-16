INTRIGUING! Nima Denzongpa's Surabhi Das was a beautiful teacher before entering the showbiz, more deets inside

MUMBAI : Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to be with him. After a 20-year gap, it is shown that Nima has been raising three daughters while working in the Goenka household.

Surabhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles in the show. Fans love their chemistry and are in awe of their love story. The show is witnessing major twists and turns. Later, Iqbal Khan took over the lead and the fans are loving Iqbal and Surabhi's chemistry onscreen.

Recently, Surabhi took a Q&A on Instagram, where she revealed some interesting facts and memories about herself. From her first picture in Mumbai to her first job before all the fame, Surabhi was doing this:

Surabhi was a Kindergarten teacher before entering the Entertainment industry.

The gorgeous actress posed in red for her first photoshoot

Her first day in Mumbai was all masked up as she had come during the pandemic for the first time for Nima Denzongpa.

You wouldn't want to miss out on the aww-dorable Surabhi flaunting Saree while she was a toddler

Surabhi's college days seemed a lot of fun with her girl gang.

Wrapping with this adorable unseen picture of Surabhi and Akshay from the initial days of Nima Denzongpa.

Currently, Virat stops the car as Krish has to pee and takes Krish out. Nima talks to Aai on the phone while Virat tells Krish that he should tell Nima to stay and not go to her house. Krish agrees to this but unfortunately, a truck crashes into the car with Nima. The car is pushed into the jungle and hits a tree. Nima hits her head hard and screams for Virat's help and he runs to her aid.

In the upcoming episode, Nima is hospitalized and Virat comes to her while she is unconscious and confesses his love for her. Virat asks her to not leave him mid-way. Soon a nurse comes there and informs him that Nima has to be taken for an operation.

Later, during the operation, there’s a power cut in the hospital and Nima gets shifted to another room. Virat panics and gets angry at the doctors and nurses. After some time, electricity returns, but Nima’s heartbeat falls flat.

