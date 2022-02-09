INTRIGUING TRIVIA! Shraddha Arya reveals that her Kundali Bhagya Co-star Manit Joura owned two flats in Noida's recently demolished Twin Tower

The 32-storey and 29-storey buildings were brought to ground zero within a few seconds by a controlled explosion. The explosives were placed inside both towers and distributed on each of the floors.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 18:20
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora has entered the show and plays the part of Karan, who has returned for revenge.

India’s tallest structures, the Apex and Ceyane Towers, colloquially referred to as the Noida Supertech Twin Towers, were demolished on August 28, on the orders of the Supreme Court which found the structures to have been built in violation of norms. The 32-storey and 29-storey buildings were brought to ground zero within a few seconds by a controlled explosion. The explosives were placed inside both towers and distributed on each of the floors.

Talking about the same Shraddha Arya takes to her Instagram to share that Manit Joura also had two flats in the towers and what has been the real reason behind the demolition. Check out what she had to share: 

Don't miss out on Manit's comment. 

Will Preeta come to know the truth?

