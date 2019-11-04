Iqbal Khan and Mansi Srivastav all set to star together in a short film

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Iqbal Khan who is a heartthrob of many is all set to be back in action once again. This time the actor is all set to appear in a short film alongside Ishqbaaaz fame Mansi Srivastav. Yes, you heard it right!

Both Iqbal and Mansi will be joining hands for Anil V Kumar's upcoming directorial.

Iqbal took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans leaving them all excited.

Take a look at the picture:

Mansi too responded to Iqbal's post and shared her exciting of working with him and Anil V Kumar.

Take a look at the picture:

Mansi who has done lots of TV shows is stepping in the world of web with this short film. We are really looking forward to Iqbal and Mansi's fresh pairing.

What you think about Iqbal and Mansi's new jodi? Tell us in the comments.