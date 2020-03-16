Iqbal Khan shares experience of shooting in Indore, visiting food street

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6' fame Iqbal Khan, who is busy with his show 'Na Umr Ki Seema Ho' in Indore, has shared his experience of shooting in the city and what he liked most about it.

MUMBAI: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6' fame Iqbal Khan, who is busy with his show 'Na Umr Ki Seema Ho' in Indore, has shared his experience of shooting in the city and what he liked most about it.

Iqbal says: "I have come to Indore many times and I have seen this city growing and getting better. I am very happy that now I am playing the hero of this city-based serial."

He shares about the famous markets of the city, saying: "Though we didn't get much time to explore the city we still managed to take a stroll to the famous Sarafa Bazaar and try some delicacies."

"The people here are very warm-hearted and have always showered me with love. I hope that I keep getting a chance to visit this beautiful city again and again," he adds.

The show revolves around two individuals -- Dev played by Iqbal Khan and Vidhi played by Rachana Mistry -- who fall in love despite the age gap between them.

'Na Umr Ki Seema Ho' is all set to start from July 26.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 09:00

