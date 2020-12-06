Ira Dubey takes to yoga to keep herself in supreme fitness and in a great mental state

MUMBAI: Ira Dubey has been in great shape both mentally and physically and yoga is to be credited for it. She loves this ancient form of working out. It shapes us not just in physical terms but sustains our mental space in great harmony. Ira has had a long career as she started with the Salman Khan starrer Marigold in 2007. She looks in absolutely incredible shape and her Instagram is proof of it.

We spoke to her on the effects of yoga and what it's doing to her. She spills her secrets here, "Yoga is an absolute great way to workout. It probably is the best holistic thing there is. I can't stress on it enough. It's been some time since we have been in the lockdown and I have practiced yoga almost everyday. It's helped me replenish all my energy and I have been a firm believer that yoga is for those who want fitness, balance and strength in the long run. It opens up all the joints and if it's done right your immunity gets a massive overhaul. It's simply the best thing that's happened this year. A year of some great revelations."

Ira swears by her yoga sessions and we can vouch it has a tremendous effect on both mind and body. We recommend it to everyone.