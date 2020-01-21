Irfan Pathan elated for successfully delivering Tamil dialogues for his film

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans and followers of Irfan Pathan!

It is a known fact that after wooing the cricket freaks, the handsome lad is all set to make his film debut.

And, now Irfan has something exciting to share with all those who are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

For the uninitiated, the former cricketer is all set to make his acting debut with a South Indian film. Well, Irfan will be seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next film titled Cobra. Apart from him, the film’s cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty and Vikram.

Speaking about Irfan, he is overwhelmed for successfully delivering Tamil dialogues for the film.

An elated Irfan took to his Instagram and wrote, “Thank you for getting my Tamil dialogues on point for the first two schedules of the movie #cobra @mejella.”

Are you excited to watch Irfan Pathan on the big screen?