Irfan Pathan finds a SOLID way to utilize his FREE time in the times of corona; watch the fun video

MUMBAI: Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his acting debut with the film Cobra, is an active social media user and his latest post will leave you in splits. As we all know, due to coronavirus outbreak, people are ignoring public places and staying indoors. So, it seems Irfan has found an amusing way to keep himself busy in a productive way and fans have certainly found it interesting.

Well, the cricketer took to his Instagram handle and shared a fun video to entertain his fans, followers and friends. Sporting red tee shirt and cap, he can be seen mouthing a film dialogue and he captioned it, “Some free time due to #corona... no worries let’s make some videos #acting #kasam se” Impressed by his acting, cricketer Jaskaran Singh commented, “Bahot solid , kasam se.”

On the other hand, fans couldn’t stop complimenting him. One fan wrote, “OMG u r a brilliant actor, u should go for it...” Another wrote, “Awesome bhai”

Take a look.

Coming back to Cobra, it is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film and is being directed by Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film will see Irfan Pathan in the role of a Turkish Interpol officer. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language.

What do you think about Irfan’s latest video? Hit the comment section.