Irfan Pathan lauds Mohammad Shami in a creative way

MUMBAI: Irfan Pathan, who is a renowned name in the world of cricket, is a pretty active social media user.

No matter how much occupied he is with his professional life he makes sure to update his Instagram page and his fans and followers love him for the same.

Also, the handsome lad, who is gearing up to make his film debut, makes sure to share posts dedicated to his close ones on special occasions. He did the same for cricketer Mohammed Shami. Shami is presently garnering praises from all quarters as he contributed well in the latest cricket tournament. India won the third T20 against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. Shami dismissed Williamson and Taylor in his last over to send the third T20 into a Super Over.

An overwhelmed Irfan praised the Indian team and lauded Shami. He shared a picture with Shami and creatively captioned it by writing, “Mohammed Shami aap mein koi nahi hai khami...”

He added, “well done team india on making a history by winning the t 20 series here in New Zealand #nzvsind #india.” Take a look below.

On the film front, Irfan will be making his acting debut with Cobra. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, it is jointly produced by Viacom Studios in association with Lalit Kumar under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

