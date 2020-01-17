Irfan Pathan looks handsome in these photos; shares a motivating quote

MUMBAI: Irfan Pathan needs no introduction! With his moves on the cricket field, the handsome lad has won the hearts of all crazy cricket lovers.

Irfan enjoys a huge fan following. He is quite active on social media. Via social media platforms like Instagram, the good looking sports personality makes sure to remain in touch with his fans, followers and friends.

He regularly posts something on his Instagram handle. He has once again shared pictures of himself. In the same, he can be seen donning off-white bottom which he paired up with red polo t shirt, looking simple and yet stylish.

The handsome lad also wrote a caption that will certainly motivate you to kick-start your day on a positive note. “Difficult roads always lead to beautiful destinations...” Irfan captioned his post.

On the acting front, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian film starring South superstar Vikram which is tentatively titled Vikram 58.