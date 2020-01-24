Irfan Pathan looks HOT in an all-white wear; talks about ‘Urdu journey’

MUMBAI: It seems Irfan Pathan is quite fond of Urdu!



Well, the former cricketer, who is all set to make his acting debut with a South Indian film, is quite active on social media. Via social media platforms like Instagram, the good looking sports personality makes sure to remain in touch with his fans.

He has yet again shared a picture wherein he is looking super hot in an all-white look.

The handsome lad, who is currently in Auckland, New Zealand for work purpose, wrote beside the picture, “Humesha safar karo English wala nahi Urdu wala...”

Speaking about his acting debut, Irfan will be seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next film titled Cobra.