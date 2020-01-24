News

Irfan Pathan looks HOT in an all-white wear; talks about ‘Urdu journey’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: It seems Irfan Pathan is quite fond of Urdu!
 
Wondering why we say so?

Well, the former cricketer, who is all set to make his acting debut with a South Indian film, is quite active on social media. Via social media platforms like Instagram, the good looking sports personality makes sure to remain in touch with his fans.

He has yet again shared a picture wherein he is looking super hot in an all-white look.

The handsome lad, who is currently in Auckland, New Zealand for work purpose, wrote beside the picture, “Humesha safar karo English wala nahi Urdu wala...”

Take a look below: 

What do you think about his caption? And isn’t he slaying the all-white look in style? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Speaking about his acting debut, Irfan will be seen in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s next film titled Cobra. 

Irfan Pathan, cricketer, South Indian film, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

