Irfan Pathan teaches us Urdu; check the HILARIOUS video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: It seems Irfan Pathan is in a playful mood!  

Wondering why do we say so? Well, the cricketer, who is all set to make his acting debut, has shared a hilarious video that will certainly leave you in splits.

The handsome lad took to his Instagram handle and shared a video wherein he can be seen lip-synching to a dialogue which emphasises on Urdu language in a funny way. He captioned the video as, “Bachpan ki yaadein . #urdu #language.”

His delightful post not just entertained fans but also garnered love from them. As soon as he shared the post, his fans started praising his acting talent. One social media user wrote, “Irfan - u r a star brother. Ur acting talent is awesome. Love ur expressions.” Another commented, “Very funny.. I love all ur post. Love from Mumbai.”

Check out Irfan’s post right here:

Speaking about his film, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian film starring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. The film will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu who is known for films like Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony.

