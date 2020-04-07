Irfan Pathan urges people to offer namaz at home; a fan says ‘Sirji aapke jaisa mindset hona chahiye sabka’

MUMBAI: The world is presently going through a tough time because of coronavirus. Our government has announced 21-day lockdown as it seems to be the only way of breaking the Covid-19 infection cycle.

Celebrities have been continuously taking to social media and urging everyone to remain indoors during the lockdown period. Irfan Pathan too has been spreading awareness about the same. He has done it yet again. He conveyed a message in a beautiful way.

As it is important to maintain social distancing, the former Indian cricketer has urged people to offer namaz at home.

The handsome lad, who is gearing up to make his film debut with Cobra, took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful video wherein he can be seen urging people to offer namaz at home. He captioned it as, “Let’s pray at home #stayhome #staysafe #quarantine #corona”

His words won the hearts of fans. One social media user commented, “Sirji aapke jaisa mindset hona chahiye sabka” while another wrote, “Sahi farmaya irfan bhai aapne”

Check out his video here:

What do you think about Irfan Pathan’s video? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.