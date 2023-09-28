Isha Malviya bids Bappa adieu, shares a cryptic message hinting for his blessings for her upcoming Bigg Boss journey?

Isha

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is such a mood when it comes to speaking her heart out. May it be on screen or off screen this star never leaves a stone unturned to entertain her fans. Post winning hearts as Jasmine from Udaariyaan, speculation are at rife that Isha, is all set to enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17. 

That’s right. As per sources Isha Malviya is roped in for the most controversial reality show of the country Bigg Boss as a contestant. The latter shared a boomerang on Instagram taking blessings from Ganpati Bappa with a cryptic messge stating, “Bappa.. aapne humesha meri Raksha ki hai aur mujhe support kiya hai.. mujhe aage aane wali journey ke liye aapki sabse zyada zarurat hai.. toh aise hi mera dhyan rakhna.. Mujhe protect karna.. mujhpe apni blessings banaye rakhna aur agle saal jaldi aana.. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”
Which translates as, “Bappa.. you have always protected me and supported me.. I will be needing you your support the most in this upcoming journey which I am soon starting. So please keep protecting me, and showering your blessings on me always and please come soon next year. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

For the unversed Isha, started her journey in the industry from her debut show Udaariyaan in which she played a lead. She is in cahoots to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 this year.

 

Isha Malviya Jasmine Udaariyaan Salman Khan bigg boss 17 TellyChakkar
