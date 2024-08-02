Isha Malviya collaborates with Bollywood Choreographer Ganesh Acharya for her upcoming project?

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is seen marking her presence all over the internet post her Bigg Boss Journey. Bigg Boss 17 concluded, Isha had shared a photo of her with Faisal Shaikh, better known as Mr. Faisu, on her Instagram. This made headlines and had the fans in disbelief and excited with the hopes of an upcoming project.

Recently, Isha Malviya was also spotted with famous Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Currently, a photo is also surfacing the internet where the two can be seen striking a pose for the camera. This has increased the curiosity and excitement level of the fans and many are expecting that Isha is preparing for an upcoming project which will soon be announced to the public officially.

For the unversed, Isha was previously seen in the TV serial 'Udaariyaan' where she played three different generational roles of a teenage girl, a mother and a grandmother. She also was a contestant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 17.