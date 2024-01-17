Isha Malviya gets featured on Times Square New York for the second time for Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss enters it's final month, the tension among the contestants is growing and so is the drama and controversy within the Bigg Boss house. The 17th season of Bigg Boss has witnessed cut-throat competition throughout the season and no clear winner has emerged yet amidst the tension. The competition is not just limited within the house but extends outside among the fans of the reality TV show and it's contestants as well.

Isha Malviya started her career at just the age of 17 and is also one of the most youngest stars to get featured in Bigg Boss. Isha impressed everyone with her debut in the popular television serial 'Udaariyan'. She played a negative lead role in the show and was praised by critics and fans for her versatility in playing three different generational roles of a teenage girl, a mother and a grandmother. She is recently seen making headlines for getting featured on the Times Square of New York for the second time, the first being when she was selected for the lead role in 'Udaariyan' and marking her second appearance there recently due to high demand by the fans.

For the unversed, Isha Malviya is currently a contestant in the Bigg Boss house and is one of the strong leads for winning the title this year. The verdict regarding Isha's team performing the nomination task or directly going into the eliminations will be declared today and will play a key role in her journey in the house.