Isha Malviya talks about working with Munawar Faruqui

Isha is one of the most loved celebrities on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Jasmine in Udaariyan and recently she made headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 15. Recently, while interacting with the media, she talked about working with Munawar.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 14:14
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the show Udaariyaan which is produced by Sargun Mehtha and Ravi Dubey, where she essayed the character of "Jasmine" and became a household name.

Now, the show has taken two leaps and Isha continues to be part of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss” where she played the game extremely well as a strong contender but was sadly evicted just a week before the finale of the show.

She was in the news for her constant fights with Abhishek Kumar as the two exes just didn't get along in the game.

Recently while interacting with the paps she was asked if she would work with Munawar in the upcoming days to which the actress said that “As of now nothing is happening on that front and we haven’t been offered anything let hope for the best and see what happens in the upcoming days as of now nothing with him is happening no project”

Well, there is no doubt that during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 17, the two were great friends but they were cordial with each other and were supportive.

There is no doubt that if Isha and Munawar come together in a project the fans wouldn’t be able to keep calm.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

