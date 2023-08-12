Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 21:35
Isha

MUMBAI: Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel. May it be admitting her mistake and accepting her relationship to consoling Abhishek, Isha is seen coming out as a strong personality in the show. 

She was also seen taking a stand for Sana Raees Khan who got the entire house go against her as she chose to go duty free for an entire week in exchange of half the ration. In the previous episode of bigg boss 17 when asked about who is more important in the show a friend or an enemy, to which Isha reverted, “bigg boss enemy.” Giving an explanation Isha said, “ People believe that if they want to take a decision keeping in mind the majority so friendship is very important but I believe that when you stay with people who you don’t get along with that’s when your individuality comes out well for friendship purpose we won’t suppress our thoughts and stands.” When asked about who she thinks will try to put her down Isha said, “ bigg boss it’ll be Abhishek. I have been neglecting a lot of things which were coming towards me from Abhishek. In real world also he never liked my opinions and I don’t want that the same problem turns out to be big for me in this house as well and I will be put down so I will definitely be standing against him if need be.”

She further said that Ankita and I might be at loggerheads too as I feel that there is a lot of fluctuations in her behaviour as well and Vicky Bhai and Munawar as well might turn out to be my enemy later in the game

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 21:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mohammed Aashiq wins the title of MasterChef India
MUMBAI: The flavourful race to win the coveted title of MasterChef India has finally reached its zenith with a...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhawal again prefers Amresh over Natasha, Disowns his love for her
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her...
Industry stalwart tweets about Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal. Shiv Thakare, Manu Punjabi says, “She should get one more chance”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has entered its next phase and has gone a little close to its weekend ka vaar which is expected to be...
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting in various...
Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships
MUMBAI: Indian reality TV sensation Shiv Thakare, renowned for his triumphs in shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Khatron...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohammed
Mohammed Aashiq wins the title of MasterChef India
Soniya
Industry stalwart tweets about Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal. Shiv Thakare, Manu Punjabi says, “She should get one more chance”
Sandeep
Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand opens up about shifting focus, fighting stereotypes, and exciting TV ventures
Aanchal
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Aanchal Khurana suffers from a broken ankle, take a look
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan gives the housemates a reality check; reveals the top three popular contestants of the show
TejRan
Aww! TejRan fans go crazy with lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they fill social media with special messages for the actors