Isha Malviya's surprising elimination strategy sparks heated clash among 'BIGG BOSS' housemates on COLORS’ tonight

MUMBAI: The Christmas celebration and cheer take center stage in tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode as Abdu Rozik, ex-contestant, enters the house to celebrate the festival with the housemates. He emerges from a colossal gift box, donning the attire of Santa Claus to distribute gifts. The housemates eagerly anticipate their gifts, leading to amusing moments as Ankita Lokhande gifts mouthwash to Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain presents a black face mask to Arun Srikant, and Samarth Jurel playfully chooses Abhishek for a gift of salt. After the task, Abdu Rozik turns to Samarth for a tutorial on his renowned horse movement and complex handshakes.

Continuing the celebration, Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon and host Salman Khan make a grand entrance in the house through Glance TV. Raveena, impressed by Samarth's dance moves requests him to perform one of her iconic songs, 'Akihiyo Se Goli Maare'. Next, the housemates dive into the hilarious mimicry games with Salman Khan creating waves of laughter. Aishwarya Sharma channels Ankita, Mannara Chopra takes on Anurag Dobhal, and Vicky, in a comedic twist, mimics Aishwarya spreading laughter in the house.

In a dramatic turn of events during the elimination round, Isha is summoned to the Archive room by BIGG BOSS. Being the captain of the house, she is tasked by the master to choose one contestant amongst the nominated ones, who has broken the maximum rules in the house. She shocks her fellow housemates by revealing her intention to oust someone she doesn't like. The atmosphere grows tense as the housemates strongly oppose her decision, reminding her that it should be based on rule violations, not personal grudges. Tempers flared, as housemates question her suitability as a captain. It will be exciting to know who will bear the brunt of Isha's biased decision and who bids adieu to the show tonight.

