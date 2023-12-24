Isha Malviya's surprising elimination strategy sparks heated clash among 'BIGG BOSS' housemates on COLORS’ tonight

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 15:21
Isha Malviya

MUMBAI: The Christmas celebration and cheer take center stage in tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode as Abdu Rozik, ex-contestant, enters the house to celebrate the festival with the housemates. He emerges from a colossal gift box, donning the attire of Santa Claus to distribute gifts. The housemates eagerly anticipate their gifts, leading to amusing moments as Ankita Lokhande gifts mouthwash to Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain presents a black face mask to Arun Srikant, and Samarth Jurel playfully chooses Abhishek for a gift of salt. After the task, Abdu Rozik turns to Samarth for a tutorial on his renowned horse movement and complex handshakes.

Continuing the celebration, Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon and host Salman Khan make a grand entrance in the house through Glance TV. Raveena, impressed by Samarth's dance moves requests him to perform one of her iconic songs, 'Akihiyo Se Goli Maare'. Next, the housemates dive into the hilarious mimicry games with Salman Khan creating waves of laughter. Aishwarya Sharma channels Ankita, Mannara Chopra takes on Anurag Dobhal, and Vicky, in a comedic twist, mimics Aishwarya spreading laughter in the house.

In a dramatic turn of events during the elimination round, Isha is summoned to the Archive room by BIGG BOSS. Being the captain of the house, she is tasked by the master to choose one contestant amongst the nominated ones, who has broken the maximum rules in the house. She shocks her fellow housemates by revealing her intention to oust someone she doesn't like. The atmosphere grows tense as the housemates strongly oppose her decision, reminding her that it should be based on rule violations, not personal grudges. Tempers flared, as housemates question her suitability as a captain. It will be exciting to know who will bear the brunt of Isha's biased decision and who bids adieu to the show tonight.

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 co-powered by DABUR CHYAWANPRASH, TRESEMME & PARLE PLATINA HIDE & SEEK COOKIES, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, SMART LOCK SCREEN PARTNER GLANCE & HYGIENE PARTNER, HARPIC every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Manisha Rani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 15:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta Embrace Festive Love Ahead of Christmas Celebrations!
MUMBAI: Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja, participants in Temptation Island India, faced relationship challenges as trust...
Actors share fun ‘problem-solving’ tactics!
MUMBAI: Mathematics is one of the most significant subjects and plays a vital role in everyone’s day-to-day life....
Must Read! Pavail Gulati Reflects on Lessons Learned from Powerhouse Women in Bollywood
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, actor Pavail Gulati has had the privilege of collaborating with powerhouse...
Must read! Prabhas once ‘warned’ Prithviraj about Prashanth Neel's infatuation with haircuts; Says ‘Many times he has stopped shooting for one hair’
MUMBAI: Salaar's first trailer left fans convinced that the movie belonged in the KGF world because it used the same...
Must Read! Prashanth Neel reveals not being afraid of repetition in films like Ugramm, KGF, and Salaar; Says ‘No passion when it comes to cinema, it is a business for me’
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 22. With a...
Heartfelt! Mona Singh opens up about her and Aamir Khan’s conversation post Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure; Says ‘We all have to move on…’
MUMBAI : Mona Singh has received praise from critics for her work and is renowned for her flexible roles, whether she...
Recent Stories
Pavail
Must Read! Pavail Gulati Reflects on Lessons Learned from Powerhouse Women in Bollywood
Latest Video
Related Stories
Cheshta
Wow! Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta Embrace Festive Love Ahead of Christmas Celebrations!
Actors
Actors share fun ‘problem-solving’ tactics!
Divya Agarwal
Whoa! Divya Agarwal opens up on her wedding plans with Apurva Padgaonkar; Says, ‘I want to change everything about my wedding…’
Jaspreet Kaur Chhabra
Exclusive! Jaspreet Kaur Chhabra roped in for Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Nazila
Whoa! Who is Nazila Sitaishi? Get to know more about Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend here!
Chandhini Bhagwanani
Exclusive: Chandhini Bhagwanani to replace Muskan Bamne as Pakhi in Anupamaa!