Ishaan Dhawan set to play the male lead; Dhruv in Sony SAB’s upcoming Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare

MUMBAI :Set apart by 400 years, the show highlights the coming together of two different eras ~

What happens when love brings two people together against the boundaries of time? Based on this premise, Sony SAB’s upcoming show is all set to break the clutter with a love story that has never been witnessed before on television as the show follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara. Ishaan Dhawan will be seen playing the character of Dhruv, a modern-day doctor who is surrounded by technology. Dhruv is a genius and loves his profession immensely.

Ishaan Dhawan, portraying the character of Dhruv Saxena, said, “The show beautifully captures the difference in the two eras. I am very excited to begin this new journey and portraying a story that breaks the shackles of time has allowed me to push my boundaries. I am sure this unusual love story will keep the viewers on the edge of the seats.”



Dhruv Tara Samay Sadi Se Pare launches soon on Sony SAB, stay tuned for more updates