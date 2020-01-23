Ishani returns to Sanjivani : Sanjivani 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Ishani Nv having family dinner. Bittu tells everyone that all are shifting to Mumbai. Ishani doesn't know how to make food this food is made by Ratan. Bittu tells Bebe that she can learn at least. Bebe supports Ishani and confronts Bittu. Bebe tells Bittu that you are best in Kitchen and she is best in operation theater. she saves a life, Nv tells Bittu that Ishani Must focus on Sanjivani rather working in Kitchen. Nv says he has good news Ishani will join the hospital from Tomorrow.

Ishani tells Nv that you have 2 different personalities. Ishani tells him now you will decide when you should take orders and when not. She avoids Nv and tries to sleep the Khamoshiya song plays in the background.

Bebe wishes luck for Ishani's first day at Sanjivani. Bebe tries to tell Nv that be careful he He tells her he knows and he will take care of it. Ishani recalls her first day.Nv and Ishani share a cute fight. Ishani gets her first case Rishab Rahil wish him luck Rishab taunts her. Ishani is sorry to Rahil for what Nv did to him. Rahil asks Ishani that why she didn't inform about her marriage? Ishani rubs her name on board. Ishani introduced her to patients and prep her for surgery. She convinces the patient to tell Rishab's name for surgery as he is the best surgeon. She tells Nv that Sanjivani keeps the Patient's wish as their first priority. Nv ask patient wish and she suggests her name and Nv tells her that her wish will Sanjvani command