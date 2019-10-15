News

Ishani Sharma enters &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 06:09 PM

MUMBAI: Ishani Sharma is known for acting in television serials like Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein and Bepannah. She is now all set to join the team of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini.

Main Bhi Ardhangini recently got revamped. The show is again set to add some new elements in the track. Now, going by the latest reports, Ishani has been roped in by the makers to make the track more exciting. According to the reports, she has been brought on board to play the new antagonist in the show. Her character is powerful with grey shades and will spice up the drama in the coming episodes.

