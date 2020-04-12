Ishant Sharma IMPRESSES wife Pratima Singh with his DANCE moves; watch video

MUMBAI: Going by Pratima Singh’s recent video, it seems Ishant Sharma has managed to woo her with his dance moves.

Well, Pratima took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. In it, the cricketer can be seen in a jovial mood as he shakes his body. He was not alone. Pratima too accompanied him. Both can be seen enthusiastically grooving to Bollywood song.

Complimenting her hubby, the basketball player captioned her video as, “Wohoooo nice move @ishant.sharma29.”

Even the fans went gaga over the couple’s chemistry in the video and made comments like ‘Lovely di Best couple ever’, ‘Yayyiiii’, ‘Aye cutieeessss’, ‘Awesome dance bro’.

Check out their dance video here:

Ishant and Pratima set major relationship goals for their fans. After dating for a few years, the cricketer and the basketball player tied the knot in December 2016.

