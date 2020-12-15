Ishita’s  love for Horse riding revealed on sets of Vighnaharta Ganesh.

MUMBAI: In our busy work schedules, we forget to follow our hobbies and somewhere it gets lost.But Ishita Ganguly, who essays the role of Mansadevi in Sony entertainment Television’s decided to take up her old hobby of horse riding again on the sets of Vighnaharta Ganesh. She was seen riding a horse and feeding the horse post her ride. Currently on the track Kalavati repents leaving the Satyanaryan Katha incomplete, Sadu gets saved and is reborn as a King.

Ishita mentioned that she had learned horse riding in the past and loves to ride a horse, but because of her busy schedule she does not get enough time to practice horse riding. But recently when a horse was brought on the sets Ishita could not control her excitement to try upon her riding skills, so during her break she took a ride on the horse. The entire crew and cast were amused at how perfectly she rids the horse like a professional.

Ishita telling about her horse-riding skills said “ I am a huge animal lover, and this became one of the main reasons to learn horse riding. From my first lesson of horse riding I was in love with it. Earlier I always used to make sure I am practicing riding at least once or twice a week, but with my busy timetable everything is on halt. But when I saw the horse parked on the sets of Vighnaharta Ganesh I could not control myself and went for a

