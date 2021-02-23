News

Ishq Mein Marjawa 2 fame Zayn Ibad Khan opens up about his struggles to achieve his acting dream

Here's what actor Zayn Ibad Khan has to say about his acting career and the struggles he faced to achieve his dream

23 Feb 2021 11:22 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Television actor Zayn Ibad Khan recently completed a year with the show Ishq Mein Marjawan2 with Helly Shah and Rrhaul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishta. Looking back on his journey in the TV industry so far, the actor - who hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - says it certainly hasn’t been a smooth ride. Before becoming an actor, Zayn worked as a gym trainer for 16 hours a day in his hometown, to save up money for Mumbai.

“I had no one in Mumbai and to live there on my own, I needed some financial support so I started working as a trainer. I used to work two shifts in a day so that I could bear my own expenses and save money. After a few months, I worked as a trainer in the morning and then from afternoon till 10 PM in the night I managed a protein store in the city,” shares Zayn. A

Besides juggling two jobs, he also worked on his acting skills at the same time. “Whenever I got a break, I would watch online acting tutorial videos. It was very hectic and it left me with no time to do anything else in life. However, I kept reminding myself about my dream whenever I lost patience,” adds Zayn

Eventually, he got a job as a line producer in films like Sanju and Stree, which were shot in Madhya Pradesh. Zayn says he'd rather be an actor than a 'hero'. “People aspire to be popular, but I want to hone my skills as an actor. I want to do roles that let me exercise my acting skills rather than one that will get me overnight fame. My father, whom I lost in November 2020, wanted this for me. I want to do projects that people will remember for,” adds Zayn.

