Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir's FIRST paycheck amount will take you by surprise

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir has become the heartthrob of the nation with his current show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

He has achieved the next-level stardom with Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and his character is reaching new heights with every passing day.

The actor is seen playing the role of Vansh Raisinghania on the show and winning hearts with his stellar performance.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir can speak THIS language fluently and we are surprised

Vansh's character has different shades and we have seen a significant change in it till now on the show.

Rrahul Sudhir played an out-and-out white-collar mafia on the show in the beginning and his character changed a lot as the show's story progressed.

He managed to connect to the viewers instantly.

Rrahul Sudhir's onscreen pairing with Helly Shah worked wonders and the viewers are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen.

ALSO READ: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir can speak THIS language fluently and we are surprised

Well, Rrahul Sudhir worked in a different field before he stepped into the showbiz world.

We came across a video where Rrahul Sudhir was asked about his first paycheck.

The actor revealed that he worked for a cell phone and network company and his first salary was 50,000 rupees.

Wow, isn't that amazing?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has become a game-changer for Rrahul Sudhir and he is being lauded for his terrific performance.

The actor is quite everyone's favourite and his rising fan following proves it.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is is a romantic thriller television series and the official spiritual sequel to Ishq Mein Marjawan produced by Yash A Patnaik. It also stars Vishal Vashistha.

The show premiered on Colors on 13 July 2020 and it went off-air on Colors TV on 13 March 2021. It shifted exclusively for digital streaming on Voot Select with a new season named Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar from 15 March 2021.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: This is what Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir thought about each other when they met for the first time