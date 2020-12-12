Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan to be seen in UNIQUE avatar in his NEXT

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

Well, Adnan Khan of Zee TV show Ishq Subhan Allah fame has bagged yet another project. (Read here: “Eisha Singh is an inspiration to me,” expresses Adnan Khan of Zee TV’s Ishq Subhaan Allah)

The actor shared a shooting still from his upcoming project leaving the fans super excited and curious.

Well, TellyChakkar.com contacted the actor to know more about his upcoming project. He said, “I’ve shot for an amazing music video for a renowned OTT platform. I wouldn’t want to divulge more details but all I can say is that people will get to see me in a never-seen-before kind of role. It’s quite different and unique. It was a fabulous experience shooting for the same. The audience will get to see an interesting music video is all I can promise”.

