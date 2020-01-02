Ishq Subhan Allah : Kabir Tells The Truth To Irfan And Salma

MUMBAI: Kabir sits in his car. Zara sits with him as he drives away. Shahbaz grabs Ruksaar and says you lied to me, you told me that Kabir has all proofs but then how did Kabir get that file? Ruksaar cries and says I don’t know how he got it, I didn’t give it to him.

Irfan tells Salma that I saw our Zara in my dream, she asked me to be happy. I felt that she is uneasy, she didn’t look calm. Kabir comes there and sees Irfan saying that she was not in peace. Kabir says she is in pain.

Kabir cries and says, my father. Irfan is shocked and says what? Kabir says my father has killed my Zara. Salma grabs him and says why did he kill her? What did my daughter do to him.

Kabir says you can’t go from here. He points the gun at her. Irfan tries to take the gun from him but it fires and Salma screams.

Shahbaz tells Ruksaar, Zeenat and Kashan that he killed Zara but I am not here to listen to anything, tell me who is with me? Ruksaar says Kabir is my husband but I am still with you. Kashan thinks that I have to be with him. He smiles and says I am with your father. Zeenat says I am with you to Shahbaz.

Zara sees that Kabir has shot the wall and not Salma. Kabir takes the gun and points gun at Salma. Irfan says nothing should happen to Salma, tell me what you want? Kabir says you have to take revenge from Shahbaz, my father killed your daughter so you will kill his son.

Irfan says Zara is right, he hugs him and says you have to control yourself. God has taught us to forgive so who am I to kill you? You can’t be a coward, he hugs him and says we have to get justice for our daughter, we have to get Shahbaz punished. Salma leaves from there.

Salma looks at Zara’s photo and cries. All knock at her door. She comes out. Kabir hugs her and says I am sorry. Salma pushes him away and says stop this drama. You did all this so we can forgive your father but it won’t happen, Shahbaz will get punished for his deeds.