News

Ishqbaaaz star Mansi Srivastava makes her Instagram account private

Mansi Srivastava has made her Instagram private and we wonder why.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
21 Apr 2020 03:40 PM

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava is a popular face of the Telly world. The actress has a number of hit shows to her credit. Mansi is one talented diva and has delivered some stellar performances in her shows. 

The actress is quite popular among the fans, especially for her role in Ishqbaaaz. Mansi played Bhavya Pratap Rathore and was paired opposite Leenesh Mattoo in the show. Fans loved Mansi and Leenesh's on-screen pair. 

Mansi is spending her quarantine by doing lots of amazing stuff. Mansi has been constantly keeping her Instagram account updated by posting interesting stuff. 

And now, Mansi has made her Instagram account private all of a sudden. 

Check out:

Well, it seems Mansi doesn't want people browsing through her Instagram for now. Also, we hope everything is fine. 

We can't wait for the actress to make her account public soon so that we can check out all the latest pictures and videos of Mansi. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

Tags Ishqbaaaz Mansi Srivastava Bhavya Pratap Rathore Leenesh Mattoo Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here