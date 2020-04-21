Ishqbaaaz star Mansi Srivastava makes her Instagram account private

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava is a popular face of the Telly world. The actress has a number of hit shows to her credit. Mansi is one talented diva and has delivered some stellar performances in her shows.

The actress is quite popular among the fans, especially for her role in Ishqbaaaz. Mansi played Bhavya Pratap Rathore and was paired opposite Leenesh Mattoo in the show. Fans loved Mansi and Leenesh's on-screen pair.

Mansi is spending her quarantine by doing lots of amazing stuff. Mansi has been constantly keeping her Instagram account updated by posting interesting stuff.

And now, Mansi has made her Instagram account private all of a sudden.

Check out:

Well, it seems Mansi doesn't want people browsing through her Instagram for now. Also, we hope everything is fine.

We can't wait for the actress to make her account public soon so that we can check out all the latest pictures and videos of Mansi.

