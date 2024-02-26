Ishqbaaaz star Neha Laxmi Iyer’s haldi ceremony: Soon-to-be bride Surbhi Chandna joins in pre-wedding festivities of BFF

MUMBAI : Following Sonarika Bhadoria and Divya Agarwal's marriage was widely reported, it's time for another actress to be married. The well-known actress Nehalaxmi Iyer (Ishqbaaaz) is scheduled to wed on February 26, 2024. The actress's wedding celebrations kicked off a few days ago with a fun sangeet ceremony. Intimate mehndi ceremonies followed, and now a touching haldi ceremony added to the happy occasion. Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna, her best friends and co-actors attended the pre-wedding celebrations and recounted moments from the unforgettable evening.

Shrenu Parikh shared pictures from Nehalaxmi’s haldi ceremony. She added the caption, “Can’t describe in words! The feelings were flowing in the form of tears of joy!!! I was re-living my wedding… @nehalaxmi is living it! And @officialsurbhic was imagining how it would be in just a few days! Kya aap bhi emotional ho gaye?”

The actress wore a cute pink floral gown and shell jewelry for the haldi ceremony. Nehalaxmi Iyer had already posted pictures of her stunning mehendi ensemble. She had on a light beige bottom with bandhani patterns and a sleeveless green dress with mirror embroidery. She accessorized it with a green transparent dupatta to complete the ensemble.

Her best friends and co-actresses of Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and the recently-married Shrenu Parikh and co-stars from Ishqbaaaz, joined for haldi celebrations. The trio was seen acting as bridesmaids and took on the responsibility of ensuring the soon-to-be bride felt at ease.

Even though Surbhi Chandna is ready to tie the knot with the love of her life in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 1, 2024, she attended the Haldi ceremony as well.

Just a few days before their wedding festivities started, Neha shocked everyone by proposing to Rudraysh on bended knee, breaking the convention where the male usually proposes. The actress from Qubool Hai shared a glimpse of the proposal against the backdrop of a sunset on social media. When Neha and Rudraysh met in a Zumba class, their friendship blossomed into love. After a short while of friendship, the pair decided to be committed to each other.

Credit- Pinkvilla