Ishqbaaaz star Neha Laxmi Iyer’s haldi ceremony: Soon-to-be bride Surbhi Chandna joins in pre-wedding festivities of BFF

The actress's wedding celebrations kicked off a few days ago with a fun sangeet ceremony. Intimate mehndi ceremonies followed, and now a touching haldi ceremony added to the happy occasion. Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna, her best friends and co-actors attended the pre-wedding celebrations and recounted moments from the unforgettable evening.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 18:40
Neha Laxmi

MUMBAI : Following Sonarika Bhadoria and Divya Agarwal's marriage was widely reported, it's time for another actress to be married. The well-known actress Nehalaxmi Iyer (Ishqbaaaz) is scheduled to wed on February 26, 2024. The actress's wedding celebrations kicked off a few days ago with a fun sangeet ceremony. Intimate mehndi ceremonies followed, and now a touching haldi ceremony added to the happy occasion. Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna, her best friends and co-actors attended the pre-wedding celebrations and recounted moments from the unforgettable evening.

Also read: Ishqbaaaz actress Nehalaxmi Iyer shares a sneak peek from her 'Sangeet' ceremony, Dancing with her fiancé

Shrenu Parikh shared pictures from Nehalaxmi’s haldi ceremony. She added the caption, “Can’t describe in words! The feelings were flowing in the form of tears of joy!!! I was re-living my wedding… @nehalaxmi is living it! And @officialsurbhic was imagining how it would be in just a few days! Kya aap bhi emotional ho gaye?”


 
The actress wore a cute pink floral gown and shell jewelry for the haldi ceremony. Nehalaxmi Iyer had already posted pictures of her stunning mehendi ensemble. She had on a light beige bottom with bandhani patterns and a sleeveless green dress with mirror embroidery. She accessorized it with a green transparent dupatta to complete the ensemble.

Her best friends and co-actresses of Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and the recently-married Shrenu Parikh and co-stars from Ishqbaaaz, joined for haldi celebrations. The trio was seen acting as bridesmaids and took on the responsibility of ensuring the soon-to-be bride felt at ease.

Even though Surbhi Chandna is ready to tie the knot with the love of her life in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 1, 2024, she attended the Haldi ceremony as well.

Just a few days before their wedding festivities started, Neha shocked everyone by proposing to Rudraysh on bended knee, breaking the convention where the male usually proposes. The actress from Qubool Hai shared a glimpse of the proposal against the backdrop of a sunset on social media. When Neha and Rudraysh met in a Zumba class, their friendship blossomed into love. After a short while of friendship, the pair decided to be committed to each other.

Also read: Hot and Happening: Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and the Ishqbaaaz gang attend Neha Laxmi Iyer’s pre-marriage bash!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pinkvilla

Surbhi Chandna Nehalaxmi Iyer off-air Harphoul Mohini Apnapan Naagin swarn ghar new shows Ekta Kapoor Star Plus Colors Zee TV Audience Perspective Sherdill Shergill Manmeet Rajkumar Kundali Bhagya Dheeraj Dhoopar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 18:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde
MUMBAI : Siddharth Bodke is a well known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his roles in...
“Not your typical hero or villain”- Anuja Sathe breaks Mold as Kirti Singh in Maharani season 3
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of its first two seasons, Sony LIV is gearing up to stream the highly anticipated...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most cherished couples. With their endearing...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta opens up about THIS reason behind exiting TMKOC
MUMBAI : Several actors have found success in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most-watched sitcoms in India...
Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The biggest USP of...
Gul Gule Bakawali: Announcement! Arbaaz Khan and Nikita Dutta starring ‘Gul Gule Bakawali’ is here to entertain you all, deets inside
MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta has grabbed the attention of audience since a while now as she is an actor that emerged from the...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta opens up about THIS reason behind exiting TMKOC
DANCE DEEWANE
Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode
Surbhi Chandna
Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna dazzles in a beige printed co-ord set for Nehalaxmi Iyer's haldi ceremony; Here’s the cost!
Pratik
Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional as he Bids Adieu to his character Jigar in 'Jab Mila Tu', says "Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke Fir Milenge Chalte Chalte"
Anjum
After performing her first Umrah ,Anjum Fakih decides to make her Instagram account private ,says, “The idea is to have a small fam with people who love, care & support each other”