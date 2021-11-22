It is an arranged-cum love marriage: Nikita Sharma on her hush-hush wedding

MUMBAI: TV actress Nikita Sharma, who is known for playing the role of naagin in a Dangal TV show Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, has recently got hitched.

The actress tied the knot with producer-exhibitor Rohandeep Singh. The wedding ceremony was held on 14 November in Triyuginarayan Temple, Uttarakhand, in a traditional ceremony. The couple kept it a simple affair with family members and close friends in attendance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nikita and asked why she chose to have a secretive marriage, she replied, “Well, there is no end to the luxury of marriage. No matter how grand you go but the real meaning of wedding is counted when you take nuptial vows in front of God. And since I am a Mahadev believer we decided to take pheras in sacred place like the Triyuginarayan Temple where Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married. We did not plan much and the marriage happened in a jiffy. I didn't even get the time to shop. I have worn my mom’s saree at the wedding.”

When asked if it was a love or arranged marriage, she replied, “It arranged-cum love marriage. I met him on the sets of Hundred Days in Heaven. Rohandeep is producing that show. We clicked instantly and decided to meet each other’s family. They were very happy with our decision.”

Lastly, talking about plans on the professional front, she shared, “Well, I plan to produce TV shows. We are pitching concepts to the channels at the moment.”

Here’s wishing both of them a happy married life and good luck for their future endeavours!