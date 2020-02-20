It came as a surprise: Producer Sandiip Sikcand on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been one of the most loved shows of Television. Be it promoting family love or supporting the idea of moving on in life after a break-up, the show surely taught the viewers a lesson or two.

But, to everyone’s surprise, the show will shut shop soon.

The show started off with an unusual story of two extremely different individuals from careers that were poles apart giving another chance to love post a heart wrenching failure in love. The show is just eight months old and has immense potential to explore many angles. It is well-positioned on BARC charts too and hence the audience and the fans of the show can’t comprehend the reason of its closure.

Never had television or films seen the journey and challenges of a 'television actress' and hence the show was being liked by many for its realism and story line. However, it looks like even while the show was doing well it's being taken off air. To our surprise, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is one of the top rated shows on Star Plus, in the top 10 on the GEC TRP list and reigning at the no 1 spot in all of the UK and yet the decision to pull the plug from the show came as a sheer shock to many.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Producer, creative director and writer Sandiip Sikcand, he said, “Yes its come as a surprise but I respect the channel's decision!"

The news has disappointed many KHKT fans who are busy trending #SaveKHKT, #ExtendKHKT and #JusticeForKHKT on Twitter.

What are your views on the same?

