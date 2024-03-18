It feels like we have known each other for so long: Seerat Kapoor on Rabb Se Hai Dua co-star Yesha Rughani

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is currently seen as Mannat in Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, and is all praise for her co-stars Yesha Rughani and Dheeraj Dhoopar. While she gets the sisterly feeling from the former, she confesses that she is a fan of the latter.

She said, “I am working with both of them for the first time. Ever since I have met Yesha, it feels like we have known each other for so long, and it feels like we are really twin sisters. I used to watch Dheeraj sir's show and used to follow him, and when I met him, I got to know he is so much fun to work with and is a brilliant actor. He never lets you get bored and makes you happy all the time.”

Her character belongs to a traditional Muslim family, and Seerat is quite happy with her look in the show. “My jewellery is actually unique in the show. I am really enjoying this look and carrying it. The nose pin is my favourite and I get to wear cute nose pins every day. It’s a very chic and boho look, and I am having a lot of fun,” she said.

She also revealed that she agreed to do the show because of the trust she had in Prateek Sharma and his productions. She added, “I have watched all his shows, and I know that whatever work he does, it’s just beautiful. When I gave my audition, heard the script, and saw my character, I was very excited. I knew that there would be a responsibility because it is an ongoing show, but the way the character has been written and presented, the confidence comes automatically.”

She also mentioned that she, along with her co-stars, did a lot of workshops to get the language right. She said, “The people who were already doing the show have captured the accent and the words so beautifully, and we wanted to match them. Our writers gave us workshops and made us understand so well, and we also downloaded some apps.”

Seerat is happy that the fans are accepting her, and ended by saying, “Thank you for liking and supporting us.”