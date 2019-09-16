It literally feels like a breakup: Mohena Singh on RiMoRav

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh shot to fame after playing the role of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress, who is all set to tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat, a prince in real life, is currently going through an emotional state with all the things going wrong with RiMoRav.

Recently, the actress in a video along with Gaurav Wadhwa opened up on the tiff with their third partner Rishi Dev and said that they miss the 'Vamily' too but due to some unexpected turns, things aren't the same for them. Both Mohena and Gaurav had been missing from the channel for quite some time now and they finally opened up on it leaving their fans sad.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mohena said that MoRav is definitely looking up to start something, but right now, they haven't really discussed anything. They are still "reeling" under the effect of what happened. On coming up with something new, Mohena said, "As of now, MoRav are friends. A lot of people and our Vamily have encouraged us to start something new. But as of now, we haven’t thought about it too much. Will people want to watch just the two of us or not. I know that most people want to see the three of us together. Since we suddenly don’t have a platform to meet and talk to our fans, to sort of interact and entertain, maybe something in future. We haven’t discussed as yet but hopefully soon. Right now, we are still in the whole limbo phase of RiMoRav. It literally feels like a breakup."