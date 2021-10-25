It is my conscious decision to take a break from TV: Deepika Singh

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh, who became a household name with her character of Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has taken a break from television.

The actress, who was last playing the lead role in Colors’ Kavach, shared, “Well, it is my conscious decision to take a break from television. I am not ready to give longer commitment and we all know the number of hours goes each day to create episodes. However, if something exciting comes up on the digital platform and movie front then I am up for it. I am looking at substantial roles to come my way.”

When asked if she is fine with doing bold series, she replied, “I haven’t thought about it. Right now, I am looking at performance-oriented projects.”

On being a working mother, she shared, “It’s all about multitasking which I am quite good at. My son is 4-year-old now and I have helpers to take care of him. My responsibility is to make sure that he is studying, playing, and eating well.”

When asked if she plans to go the family way again, “Right my focus is on my son and we haven’t thought about it.”

Good luck, Deepika!