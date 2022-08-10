It’s double bonanza for ‘Ayodhya Boy’ Rishi Singh! The Indian Idol contestant secures playback singing opportunities from Suniel Shetty and Rakesh Roshan!

Rishi Singh

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ is a ‘must-watch!’ On Saturday, the show will welcome Suniel Shetty and the well-known music composer duo Salim - Sulaiman Merchant. On Sunday, the platform will host the iconic director Rakesh Roshan who will share some of his most memorable moments from his illustrious journey in the entertainment industry. While the contestants will regale one and all with their exceptional performances, Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh will make an impeccable mark on not only Suniel Shetty but Rakesh Roshan as well. 

Impressing Suniel by singing ‘Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein’ from the classic movie 'Dhadkan', the actor will be seen requesting Rishi to playback for his son Ahaan in the future as he would feel ‘blessed’ if Rishi sings for his son. Talking about the performance Suniel Shetty says, “Now I understand why my mother likes Rishi so much! I think he reminds her of ‘Dev’ from ‘Dhadkan’ and she must be seeing her own son in him. If Rishi would have sung this song for me, I think I would not have had to do a lot of acting. For an actor, voice is everything and with Rishi’s voice, half the battle is won. That’s why heroes are still alive because the voice behind them are singers and music directors who make a difference in where a hero stands in life. 

He further adds, “I'll be blessed if he would playback for my son Ahaan. There’s a need for a voice that takes you beyond boundaries and Rishi has that emotion in his voice. While shooting the song, my director briefed me to just feel the song and the emotion behind it and that’s what I did. Rishi’s performance brought out of the same emotion. During Rishi’s performance, I closed my eyes and I could feel that his voice could have suited the iconic song perfectly. Rishi is indeed a champion.” 

Not only this, Rishi's performance on 'Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara' from the blockbuster 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' would stupefy Rakesh Roshan! The director would highlight how Rishi sounds exactly like his son, Hrithik Roshan. He shares, "While you were singing, I was thinking to myself that I had heard you sing before. Then I remembered that every time Hrithik hymns, he sounds exactly like you. If you did playback for Hrithik, I believe your voice would suit him well." 

Judge Vishal Dadlani would agree and suggest that he be given a chance in Hrithik's next project.

Tune into Indian Idol 13 this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Ayodhya Boy Rishi Singh Suniel Shetty Rakesh Roshan Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein Dhadkan Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara Hrithik Roshan Instagram TellyChakkar
