"It’s Indian Idol that gave me so much experience, I was the judge of first season of Indian Idol" shares Farah Khan on Sony Tv's Indian Idol - Season 13

MUMBAI: This Saturday at 8:00 PM, Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show, 'Indian Idol – Season 13', will be seen "Celebrating Farah Khan" with the one and only successful female director of the Bollywood industry “, Farah Khan”. The episode will be a fantastic ride for the viewers to ride the time machine again back to all the glorious films directed by her. The viewers will witness a soulful act performed by Deboshmita Roy, singing the song "Pyaar Hua Chupke Se”.



Deboshmita will be seen receiving a standing ovation from all the judges. Farah Khan will be seen sharing, “It felt like Rasmalai”. She also commented that will be seen taking her as a playback singer for one of her movies as she has sweetness in her voice. Adding to it Vishal Dadlani will be seen sharing that the song she sang is from 1942, but it synced so nicely. He also says, “We are proud to select you as a contestant of this season”. Debosmita Roy will be seen questioning Farah Khan about whether is she in touch with her old friends as she is now a big star. To which Farah Khan replies, “Friends are those who stay in your hard time, I had two friends of mine when I was nothing, and they are friends still”.



Not only this but host Aditya Narayan will be seen sharing a small video of Farah Khan's journey. Farah Khan shares, "It’s Indian Idol that gave me so much experience. I was the judge of the first season of Indian Idol." Judge Vishal adds, "Farah is such a person who is brave, strong, focused and tries to present her message to the audience through her movies."