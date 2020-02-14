It’s Kartik-Naira v/s Abeer – Mishti

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and sought after shows on television. The audience is absolutely smitten by how actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan liven the screens with their performances.

Similar is the case with its sister show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma. The two on-screen couples have been loved so much that the household audience has made them a part of their daily lives. And one of the reasons people love watching the shows is that both the actors ace the chocolate boy look and can gracefully enact shades from positive to grey. The leading ladies are also project grace and elegance.

From their outfits to how they support each other during their tough times, the audience is in love with the on-screen chemistry of Kartik and Naira and Abeer and Mishti.

While both the couples are much loved, we cannot decide who do we love more out of the two for they both impart couple goals!

Who is your favourite out of Kartik-Naira and Abeer – Mishti?