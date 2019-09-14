It’s a mythological debut for Archi Pratik with &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna

Fondly remembered for roles as a fun-loving college teenager, Archi Pratik has played various characters amongst which the one’s with a grey shade have been visibly remembered by many. While dramas may have been the actor’s favourite challenge, he consciously kept himself from taking up a mythological character for years together. Challenging himself, the actor is all set to take the leap by making a mythological debut on television and will be seen essaying the character of youngest Pandava, ‘Sahadev’ in &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna produced by Peninsula Pictures.

When Archi realised that he was headed towards becoming typecast as the, ‘Bad Boy’ in the television space, he decided to experiment with his choice of roles. Having maintained a fair distance from the mythology genre, the actor was pretty sceptical of venturing in this space and was still taking his time to choose the perfect roles. On asking what kept him away from the genre, Archi said, “I was really content essaying negative roles until I felt an image started settling in. I wanted to experiment with various genres but, mythology was never a part of my agenda. In fact, I have been consciously staying away because I felt the language spoken was my biggest barrier. I am used to conversing in English and felt it to be quite a challenge to all of a sudden present my dialogues in absolutely, ‘shuddh’ Hindi which I believe is quite difficult to memorize and improvise. Additionally, every mythological story has to bring out clear depiction of the story followed by fineness and that’s the reason, the decision definitely was well thought and planned and although it leads to a challenging path, it’s a rather exciting and adventurous experience for me and I am looking forward.”

Adding further on his prep and what really led to a change of mind, Archi said, “The one quality that really attracted me towards the role was Sahadev’s composure. He is considered to be the most composed amongst the five Pandavas which stands in contrast to my personality. Being a dancer, I am often energetic and lively and toning this to meet the requirements of my character is what really excited me. I also keep rehearsing my dialogues at a stretch so that I get accustomed to the language easily to a point where the delivery wouldn’t be a problem at all.”

Recently, Paramavatar Shri Krishna took a leap to present the teachings and life lessons of Lord Krishna through five important chapters depicting the philosophical discourse and explaining the impermanence of life. Unfolding another chapter of ‘The Mahabharata’, Krishna has chosen Kunti’s second-born Arjun to help him win the battle of Mahabharata so that the Pandavas can they rule the kingdom of Hastinapur.