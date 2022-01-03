‘It’s the first time I will be hosting a show and I am a little nervous’ says Anjum Fakih as she is all set to host the Zee Rishtey Awards Nomination special episode

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year once again when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work round the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of ‘Zee Rishtey Awards. This year as well, the awards show will be celebrated with full gusto, but there's an element of surprise for one and all. Zee Rishtey Awards, this year, will be a mega spectacle that will celebrate the deeply cherished relationships viewers share with their favourite characters, and they, in turn, share with their respective show families and above all else, the special Rishta Zee TV, as a channel, shares with its loyal audiences through a grand 'Rishton Ka Tyohaar’.

The audience will get to see all their favourite Zee TV stars under one roof. The actors recently shot for the nomination special episode for the Zee Rishtey Awards where the audience will get to witness the real side of their very favourite Zee TV characters. This special episode will be hosted by none other than Gunjan Utreja and Anjum Fakih. As this is going to be her debut in anchoring, Anjum was a little nervous and she said how she has stage fear and isn’t sure how she is going to host this show. But she definitely nailed it and how.

Talking about the same, Anjum said, “I am really excited for Zee Rishtey Awards and mainly because I am hosting the Nomination special episode this time. It’s the first time I will be hosting a show and I am a little nervous as I have stage fear. I am not very sure how it’s going to be like, but I am surely going to have fun as all the members of Zee Kutumb are going to be present there. My co-host Gunjan has good experience in hosting shows so I’m surely going to take his help in learning new things. I just hope that people enjoy seeing me as their host for the first time as honestly, I am very excited for this!”

Well, we all are definitely thrilled to see Anjum host this special episode as well as all the other fun performances and acts by our other actors.

To know who amongst your favourite actors and shows bagged the nominations to the prestigious awards and to witness all the electrifying acts, tune into Zee Rishtey Awards and its exciting curtain-raiser properties, coming soon, only on Zee TV