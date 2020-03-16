It seems like Jasmin Bhasin is recreating Tip Tip Barsa Pani! Who do you think will star opposite her

It seems like Jasmin Bhasin is recreating Tip Tip Barsa Pani! Who do you think will star opposite her

MUMBAI A picture of Jasmin Bhasin donning a saree in the rain has surfaced on the internet and speculation is that she is all set to recreate the iconic Raveen Tandon song Tip Tip Barsa Pani! One look at Jasmin in this song and you will be floored at how simple and stunning she looks. Infact, at first glance she looks like Katrina Kaif from the Sooryavanshi song!

Word is abuzz as to who will be the handsome hunk starring opposite her in this said project and we are equally keen to know more. This picture surely teases her fans and has got them hoping for the best pairing in a project they have ever seen. We for one can’t wait to see what’s in the pipeline for this beautiful actress and who will be the actor along with her. Any guesses guys ?

Jasmin Bhasin Raveen Tandon Tip Tip Barsa Pani Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi
Latest Video