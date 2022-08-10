"It Took Me Sometime To Get Accustomed To The Situation Of Essaying The Role Of A Saas In My Very First Venture" Srishti Singh On Playing A Saas In Her Debut Show, Chashni

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni.

With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus is about to bring a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni.

Recently Star Plus had aired the promo of their most spiciest show Chashni. The promo depicts the tale of two sisters who go through an emotional rollercoaster. Amandeep Sidhu who essays the role of Roshni, is a fire fighter in the show, where as Chandni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.

It is revealed that Chandni who is the younger sister becomes the Saas of the elder one, Roshni. The show to air from 9th March, 11pm on Star Plus.

Srishti Singh who portrays the character of Roshni (Saas) opined about being a part of a never seen before concept and her preparations, "It has been an overwhelming experience portraying Roshni onscreen as it's a character which has several different layers and dimensions which thereby challenges an actor like me to go beyond the conventional boundaries and act in accordance to the aura of Roshni as a whole. I am debuting on television for the first time and even more excited as it would be on Star Plus, one of the most loved and viewed platform. People have been asking me about why did I choose such an complex character. I have always been ready for challenges and experiments and the role of Roshni was a challenging one hence I decided to challenge myself and hope audience love Roshni. With regards to preparation, I will not shy away from accepting the fact that the character traits of Roshni has few resembles with me in real life be it the inner or core strength of an individual or a girl with strong opinions but having said that , I have tried to get into the skin of the character, put in cautious rather extra effort in preparing for the same so as to understand the depth of her angst and the motive behind her actions however having said that mostly I try to react spontaneously and live in the moment trying my best to act Roshni in the best possible way"

"Honestly speaking, it took me sometime to adjust or get accustomed to the situation of playing a Saas in my very first venture but as an artist you should always be ready to accept role which are beyond normalcy or close to bring something different to what you assumed or perceived but I guess this is the beauty of being an artist wherein you are put into the situation over and above your comfort zone thereby giving you an opportunity to learn the craft more efficiently and effectively", Srishti further added

Srishti concluded by giving a sneak peak about her role as Roshni and how much does she relate to Roshni in real life, "Roshni is a multi dimensional character , a character who is emotional but focused, a character with whom you can empathize and get furious at the same time , a character who looks to avange herself but for a rightful reason if you put yourself in her shoes, so overall she is a girl with utmost inner strength and courage with logic and own rational opinions and thses are the qualities which relate Srishti Singh to Roshni in not just one but many ways".

Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production.

Gear up to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus, Chashni from 9th March, 11pm.