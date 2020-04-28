It took us 2160 hours to shoot an 11 minutes war sequence of Star Plus' Mahabharat: Siddharth Kumar Tewary

MUMBAI: Mahabharat with its varied stories has always captivated Indians. Over the years, the makers across the television industry have often aimed to narrate the mythological tale to its viewers by giving the story a different identity and vision, keeping in mind its cultural ethos. Amid the lockdown, while other channels are currently re-rerunning their old shows across genres, India's leading entertainment channel Star Plus is airing one of its popular shows of all time, Siddharth Kumar Tewary's unique creation - Mahabharat. The show has once again caught viewers' attention with power-packed performances, stunning visuals, and state-of-the-art special effects.

The presentation of any mythological show means a detailed reinterpretation of the epic saga and its time period. Right from the costumes, to the casting, to the VFX, every element was created after abundant research was done. Moreover, while we all know that the show has been much appreciated by the audience ever since its launch, did you know it took the makers of the show 5 years to make the show and almost 2160 hours (90 days) just to shoot an 11 minutes war sequence of Mahabharat? Surprising isn't it? The entire scene consisted of a humongous number of people right from the cast, the soldiers, to even elephants for that matter. Adding to the number was the technicians present for the shoot. The makers aimed to showcase Mahabharat exactly how it was interpreted in that era, raising the scale of innovation and content a notch higher to deliver a grand viewing experience for all audiences.

A source from production revealed, " Well, shooting a mythological show is a challenging task since there are various aspects one needs to keep in mind while making the show. The war sequence of Mahabharat was a different challenge on its own. The makers wanted to create the sequence with utmost perfection and made sure it was flawless. It took us a long time - nearly 90 days which translates to 2160 hours of hard work to manage, co-ordinate, and make sure every individual in the shoot performs as scripted to deliver an excellent sequence that was indeed loved by all".

